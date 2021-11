On Sunday the Nets dropped their second game of the season to the upstart Charlotte Hornets. They lost 111-95 in the home opener and were only able to muster 47 second half points, with just 17 in the 4th. They now sit at just 1-2. Kevin Durant was not the problem. KD had a game high 38 points on 17-of-24 from the field to go with his five rebounds, three assists, and a single steal. But the rest of the team shot just 21-of-63 from the floor.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO