From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Listen up: Spotify has some big news to share in its earnings report this week. It announced that it has surpassed Apple's App Store to become the biggest podcast platform in the U.S. which drove additional ad spending. It's planning to double down even further by introducing podcasts with video. (Although you can already check out our Need2Know podcast with video on YouTube any time!) The company also reported nearly all of it's most important KPI grew last quarter, including a 27 percent jump in revenue since Q3 of 2020 and 19 percent rise in monthly active users (with even more interacting with podcasts). Spotify stock ended the week up almost 15 percent.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO