SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and man were hit by a patrol vehicle following an altercation Thursday. SCSO said just before 3:30 p.m. deputies were driving on Watt Avenue near Elkhorn Boulevard when a man threw an object at their windshield. The deputies reacted by stopping their patrol vehicle, getting out and talking with the man. At some point, an altercation broke out between two deputies and the man.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO