For two months, it appeared as if the Supreme Court was divided 5–4 on S.B. 8, the Texas law that lets bounty hunters collect $10,000 from anyone who performs or “abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. During oral arguments over the law on Monday, however, a different split emerged. Three justices obviously loathe the measure as a cynical nullification of a genuine constitutional right. Three justices seem to think it cleverly games an unjust system by elevating state sovereignty over made-up liberties. And three justices are freaked out by S.B. 8 but aren’t quite sure what to do about it. These three justices—John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—will ultimately decide the law’s fate.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO