Game week preparation changes for New Orleans

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 8 days ago

METAIRIE, LA. – It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Saints as they face Tom Brady and the 5-1 Bucs who are at the top of the NFC south and rank second in the power rankings as of this week.

It won’t be a typical week of preparation because of the Monday night game against Seattle.

“It will all change. Yeah, it will all change. We will push everything back a day, treat tomorrow like a Tuesday, Thursday like a Wednesday, Friday like a Thursday. We will practice a little bit more on Saturday than we normally would,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“He’s extremely detailed in a lot of things people wouldn’t think mattered, but to him it’s the biggest difference in the game,” said Saints tackle Terron Armstead.

“Time after time, these things show up and he’s not one to be shy to pull a video or pull the statistics and let you know he was right. Critical situations, or it can be a split, a receiver split, the tight end, is he hugging the ball enough where the defense can get a read on it. The littlest things that can make a difference in winning a game, time after time he’s able to show you that these things are huge and key to winning games in the NFL, because the margin for error is so small,” said Armstead.

When it comes to injuries, unfortunately, star kicker WiI Lutz is out for the remainder of the season.

ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
Tom Brady
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
Larry Brown Sports

Saints had surprising choice for emergency QB against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints would have had to resort to some pretty desperate measures in a worst-case scenario during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season when he tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. Trevor Siemian relieved Winston, but the Saints didn’t have a third quarterback dressed.
The Spun

Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Saints Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season. Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed...
FanSided

Colts: Philip Rivers’ NFL journey might not have ended after all

Before Sunday, the post-Philip Rivers era in Indianapolis had started about as well as anybody could have hoped. Through eight games, Carson Wentz is completing over 62% of his passes for 1,926 yards (240.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Generally speaking, he’s made drastic improvements compared to his disaster 2020 season and has proven folks wrong who thought he was broken beyond repair.
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
