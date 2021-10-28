Colorado Health Institute releases a survey that outlines how Coloradans have been impacted by COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — COVID-19 threw all of us a curveball.



The survey covered adapting to new work environments, caring for our loved ones, and keeping our mental health strong.



Researchers say the survey allows health officials to measure the state’s health progress.



Michele Lueck, President and CEO of Colorado Health Institute, says, “no better way to tell us how we’re doing in terms of preserving, maintaining or improving the health of a Coloradans.”



35.8% of people surveyed say their mental health declined.



Of those, 12.4% did not get the mental health care they needed during a 12 month period.



Dr. Frank Lotrich with West Springs Hospital, says, “the earlier that you address something, the better. A stitch in time, saves 9, that applies to mental health, that applies to physical health, the earlier the treatment, the better. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to address it doesn’t make it impossible, just makes it more difficult.”



The business community across Mesa County continued working through some of the hardest times, in fact, 40.7% continued working as essential workers.



Diane Schwenke, President, and CEO at the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce says, “the fact that Mesa County is so diverse and that we actually continued to have retail, manufacturing, outdoor recreation. All of those sorts of things, not having all of our eggs in one basket economically speaking, helped us fair better I think than most of our neighbors.”



Schwenke also says, “mental health in the workplace I think is an issue that’s an underlying issue that we’re talking about, but that we as employers need to partner with organizations like Mind Springs to address.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.