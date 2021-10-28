CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Shipping Industry Meets In San Francisco, Warn Backlog To Stretch Past Holidays

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders in the shipping and logistics industries met...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Industry
SFGate

Why San Francisco homes still have ceiling medallions

San Francisco’s Victorian homes are known for their ornate features. From decorative moldings to carved fireplaces to the crests looming above you as you enter the front door, these characteristics showcase an architecture that’s anything but boring. But while their opulence is easy to take for granted as a distinguishing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Meals on Wheels San Francisco

Chairman: Rosemary T. Wong, CEO, Harry K. Wong Publications, Inc. Organization's mission statement: Meals on Wheels San Francisco is committed to the belief that all seniors have the right to live independently with dignity and respect in their own homes for as long as safely possible. It is our mission to provide homebound seniors in San Francisco with nutritious meals delivered to their homes as well as provide them with daily human contact and supportive services that help them thrive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gcaptain.com

Are Ship Backlogs Contributing to Higher Air Pollution Near Key U.S. Ports?

Satellite observations of nitrogen dioxide near key U.S. ports suggest that increased shipping activity and backlogs may be affecting air quality. Congestion at the United States’ busiest ports has been blamed for everything from supply chain snarls to inflation and even an oil spill. Scientists say the backlogs may now also be causing higher air pollution.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Ships
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Small Businesses in San Francisco’s Financial District Await Return of Downtown Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Many of the smaller businesses in downtown San Francisco are counting down the days until the larger ones bring their workers to their office spaces, but some experts believe that is still likely a few months away. “The office worker population — the daytime population not being there — is clearly affecting other parts of the economy,” said Jeff Bellisario, the executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “As we talk to people, January seems to be where many companies are landing when they talk about the return to the office.” Leonid Plotkin, who owns Financial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sri Ravipati

Tuesday in San Francisco: New stimulus check incoming, S.F. to get paid for opioid crisis and more

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 2. Californians are getting another stimulus check this week. California issued 1.15 million more Golden State Stimulus II payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. About 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out Monday. Some may have already received their checks by now, as 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kion546.com

Highest-earning zip codes in San Francisco metro area

Highest-earning zip codes in San Francisco metro area. The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Tampa

Replacement Glass Shortage Adding To Woes Of San Francisco Car Break-Ins Victims

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Yen Phan, a San Francisco food blogger, found her car windshield violently smashed while she was parked on Mission Street near 22nd Street — a busy, heavily trafficked part of town. “I thought it was bird poop or some kind of stain, but no it looked like it was smashed with a baseball bat, and there were about four marks, and then the roof was also dented,” said Phan. After calling about half a dozen glass repair shops, she found they all faced a glass shortage. “Normal glass repair is about 2 to $300,” said Phan. “And then...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Backed Up For Hours Tuesday; Adds Business Despite Shipping Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday at the Port of Baltimore as the supply chain crisis shows no signs of letting up. Fortunately, port officials say as container ships wait in limbo at the port of Los Angeles, there’s no backlog here and it’s rerouting business to Baltimore. Long lines and lots of impatience. “With this backup, it’s making it hard for us truckers to get through,” said Marvin Mangum. Marvin Mangum was one of the dozens of truck drivers in standstill traffic at the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday. “It’s got a lot to do with all the containers sitting over...
BALTIMORE, MD
cruiseradio.net

Sixth Princess Cruises Ship Resumes Service From San Francisco

Another Princess Cruises vessel has resumed passenger cruising. Ruby Princess became the line’s sixth MedallionClass ship to return to service on Sunday, setting sail from the Port of San Francisco in California. The vessel welcomed guests back onboard with a special ceremony before sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk warns against turning Austin into a ‘San Francisco copycat’

Tesla chief Elon Musk has warned Austin, Texas, against becoming a “San Francisco copycat,” amid an upcoming city election that seeks to upgrade the city’s police infrastructure in response to an earlier budget cut.The city council’s had decided to cut $150m, or a third, of the city’s police budget in August last year. This was the largest cut from any major city in the US.“Austin should be its city, not a San Francisco copycat,” Mr Musk said in a tweet on Sunday.Austin should be its city, not a San Francisco copycat— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021The tweet comes...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

San Francisco Industrial Vacancy Grows 70BPS in Q4

Marcus & Millichap has released its fourth quarter forecast for the industrial market in San Francisco. This quarter it predicts that the vacancy rate will increase 70 basis points to 6.5%. The increase in vacancy is likely related to an active construction pipeline. The report also anticipates that new construction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy