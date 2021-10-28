Shipping Industry Meets In San Francisco, Warn Backlog To Stretch Past Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Many of the smaller businesses in downtown San Francisco are counting down the days until the larger ones bring their workers to their office spaces, but some experts believe that is still likely a few months away. “The office worker population — the daytime population not being there — is clearly affecting other parts of the economy,” said Jeff Bellisario, the executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “As we talk to people, January seems to be where many companies are landing when they talk about the return to the office.” Leonid Plotkin, who owns Financial...

