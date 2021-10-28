Shipping Industry Meets In San Francisco, Warn Backlog To Stretch Past Holidays

Tesla chief Elon Musk has warned Austin, Texas, against becoming a “San Francisco copycat,” amid an upcoming city election that seeks to upgrade the city’s police infrastructure in response to an earlier budget cut.The city council’s had decided to cut $150m, or a third, of the city’s police budget in August last year. This was the largest cut from any major city in the US.“Austin should be its city, not a San Francisco copycat,” Mr Musk said in a tweet on Sunday.Austin should be its city, not a San Francisco copycat— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021The tweet comes...
