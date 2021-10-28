CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Police search for missing Ponchatoula teen

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

HAMMOND, La. ( WGNO ) — The Tangipahoa Parish Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say 16-year-old Zowie King was last seen at her Ponchatoula home on Sunday, October 24 in the late evening hours. King was reportedly wearing a black top with blue shorts.

Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is urged to contact TPSO Juvenile Detective Bradberry at 504-410-1981 or your local police.

