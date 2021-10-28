CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trump expected to attend Game 4 of World Series in Atlanta

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki6X6_0cesRjBx00


F ormer President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday.

"He called MLB and wanted to come to the game," Terry McGuirk, the chairman and CEO for the Atlanta Braves, said to USA Today , adding that the team said "yes" in response.

The news might come as a surprise considering that on April 2, Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after the league moved its All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's new restrictive voting law.

BASEBALL FAN UNFURLS MASSIVE 'TRUMP WON' BANNER DURING RED SOX GAME AT FENWAY

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections," Trump said in a statement at the time.

Still, McGuirk said he would welcome Trump to Truist Park.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We are going to give him his own suite," McGuirk said, adding that the team is "open to anyone coming" to the game. "It's great that he wants to come to our game."

The World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros began on Oct. 26. The Braves lead the series after winning 6-2 in Game 1.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Herschel Walker breaks with Trump over call for Republicans to sit out elections

Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend now running for the U.S. Senate, has broken ranks with his most powerful backer, former President Donald Trump. Asked whether he supported Trump's contention that Republicans shouldn't vote in upcoming elections because of Trump's claims of election fraud — claims which have been continuously dismissed, including by members of his own administration — Walker said "that is not the right message."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
AOL Corp

MLB refutes Trump claim it invited him to World Series

ATLANTA — Before the World Series arrived in Atlanta, the Braves announced that former president Donald Trump would attend Saturday night's Game 4. Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump sent an email to his mailing list, which read, in full: "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Usa Today#Major League Baseball#Red Sox#Fenway#Democrats#The Houston Astros
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
yourconroenews.com

Republican-funded 'Trump lost' billboards show up in San Antonio

A Republican-led effort to end election audits in Texas and the U.S. have is turning heads in San Antonio. If you've driven down anyone of Central San Antonio's main highways, you're bound to see one of three billboards sponsored by Republicans for Voting Rights. The group operating under Defending Democracy Together is calling on state lawmakers to "reject frivolous audits of the 2020 election results", according to its website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
164K+
Followers
54K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy