Trump expected to attend Game 4 of World Series in Atlanta

F ormer President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday.

"He called MLB and wanted to come to the game," Terry McGuirk, the chairman and CEO for the Atlanta Braves, said to USA Today , adding that the team said "yes" in response.

The news might come as a surprise considering that on April 2, Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after the league moved its All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's new restrictive voting law.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections," Trump said in a statement at the time.

Still, McGuirk said he would welcome Trump to Truist Park.

"We are going to give him his own suite," McGuirk said, adding that the team is "open to anyone coming" to the game. "It's great that he wants to come to our game."

The World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros began on Oct. 26. The Braves lead the series after winning 6-2 in Game 1.

