Movies

Pixar’s First ‘Lightyear’ Teaser Trailer Stars Chris Evans as Beloved Astronaut

By Abby Masucol
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment Weekly reports that Lightyear released its first teaser trailer today, starring Chris Evans as the famous Buzz Lightyear. But he won’t be playing the Buzz audiences know from Toy Story, rather “the original Buzz Lightyear.”. Angus MacLane, the director of the upcoming film, explains that this is a...

movies.mxdwn.com

