Live Oak special election candidates discuss economic growth, other issues

From right to left: Live Oak special election candidates Cruz Mora, Rick Dais, Aleks Tica and Jeramy Chapdelaine participated in a candidate forum at Live Oak Middle School on Tuesday. Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Editor’s Note: This is part two of a report on candidate responses from a forum sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal for the upcoming Live Oak special election. Due to technical difficulties, an audio-only version of the forum will be available on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Four candidates vying for the vacant seat on the Live Oak City Council participated in a forum on Tuesday at the Live Oak Middle School gymnasium. The candidates include Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Rick Dais. Live Oak has been operating with four council members since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned in May.

The election is on Dec. 7 and ballots will begin to be mailed out around Nov. 7. Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston said military and overseas ballots have already been sent out.

Q: Do you support the city of Live Oak taking over the boat ramp? And if so, what would that mean?

Chapdelaine said that was an interesting concept because the ramp is outside city limits but said he would be in favor of it if it was a mutually beneficial situation between Live Oak and Sutter County. He said there are a lot of specifics and details that would have to be considered before going forward.

Tica said this question came up during his time on the council about whether it would be a joint venture or the city would take over the boat ramp. Tica brought up having to potentially expand the city limits and the extra costs from having city staff work on the ramp. He acknowledged improvements made at the ramp and its potential to improve tourism. He said a joint venture would be best because Live Oak cannot take it on by itself.

Dais agreed with Tica and said the city does not have the resources to take over the boat ramp. He said the county has deeper pockets to handle control of the boat ramp.

Mora said while the boat ramp is not in city limits, it is within the sphere of influence of Live Oak. He said as a councilman he would take the opinion of citizens before deciding whether to be for it or against it. He thanked a local organization for dredging sediment from Feather River and cleaning up the boat ramp.

Q: Should Live Oak remain a small community or should it focus on growth?

Tica said he’s seen the city grow over the years and mentioned the addition of new housing. He said the city did not see a significant job increase as a result of the housing development. He said Live Oak needs to improve its business areas and add more jobs. Growing Live Oak would result in positives for the community, Tica said.

Dais said Live Oak will grow if people want to move to the city. He said his attitude is that government should stay out of the way and that builders will build and businesses will come to Live Oak if they think they can make a profit.

Mora said Live Oak should continue to develop and expand and has lots of potential for new industry. He said one proposal he has been a champion of is for the city to invest in municipal broadband. To grow the city, he said elected officials have to prioritize industrial rezoning, commercial rezoning and beef up residential zoning laws.

Chapdelaine said he believes in healthy and focused growth. He said a huge part of that will be private developers who will decide where they will move and what they’ll develop. He said the city should find opportunity areas and mentioned that while he was on the Live Oak Planning Commission rezoning was done. He said the zoned business areas don’t have the infrastructure to support development. He said Live Oak needs to look for opportunities through grants and other funding to promote development in business areas.

Q: What improvements can Live Oak make that would have the most impact on its citizens?

Dais said the city should have more transparency that has been lacking in recent years. He said council members have asked questions to staff during meetings and are told they’ll get answers but never do. As an example, he said the parks and recreation standing committee was eliminated and the reports promised in lieu of the committee have not yet been provided. He said citizens are not being well-represented by city staff.

Mora said city improvements will be his priority if elected. He mentioned water contamination in Live Oak being excessive and he pledged to clean up water and sewer infrastructure. He said he would pursue a state-of-the-art water treatment facility that would remove the current contaminants. He said he is opposed to raising sewer and water rates to pay for the new system and pursue federal and state grants to pay for it. Mora said improving the quality of life in Live Oak needs to be the focus before looking at attracting outside business.

Chapdelaine said improvements start at city hall and that transparency is huge. He said the city should follow better best practices and policies and if those are unclear, find out what those are and reevaluate. He said the city council’s relationship with the community has gotten worse over time and needs to be improved.

Tica said the current council hasn’t gotten anything done in 2021 and he said in his first meeting as a councilman the budget would get passed. From there, the city will be able to move on grant opportunities. He said there’s grant funding out there to maintain and improve city roads. He also said there needs to be better communication with residents. Residents should not be scared about losing out on city services because of a lack of transparency, Tica said.

Q: What, if anything, has held back progress previously in Live Oak?

Mora said the biggest factor in underdevelopment originated at city hall. He said public participation in council meetings has been nonexistent. He said he has attended meetings for the past year and a half and said when he speaks, Vice Mayor Nancy Santana will interrupt him during public comment and tell him to be quiet. He reminded the audience that state law requires elected officials to listen during public comment. He said elected officials should be listening to residents and not throwing them out of city chambers.

Chapdelaine said turbulence and turnover within city hall and among city staff has contributed to holding back progress. He said the council has to work together in the best interest of the citizens. Me mentioned the need for the budget to be passed and implementing policies and procedures to improve accountability.

Tica said the city council has been holding the city back. He said Live Oak could have resembled a city like Gridley. He said this year has been wasted by infighting among council members and not enough focus on the residents. He said council members can ask questions without stopping the progress of the city. If elected, Tica said he would work with citizens and city staff to stop the slow down that’s been going on this year.

Dais said the city council has very little power and that the city manager and staff run the show. He mentioned a well taking more than 10 years to complete and asking city staff about the project. He said he was told the city was waiting on parts, but Dais said what the city was really waiting for was inspiration. He said there can’t be progress if city staff believes it’s acceptable to lie to the public. He said if he’s elected, he will make sure the people of Live Oak are not lied to.

Q: What specifically can Live Oak do to offer more opportunities and services for its residents?

Chapdelaine said the issues at city hall need to be squared away and the city needs to make better use of funds. In addition, he said the cycle of infighting has to stop. He said the city will continue to go backwards if decisions like eliminating community facilities districts are made. He said once the city fixes issues internally, it can provide more services to citizens.

Tica said the city needs five council members before anything else can happen. He said a city cannot run with four council members. He said residents are scared about parks and recreation and fire and police services. Once things improve inside the city, it can work with Sutter County and regional agencies to get funding for projects, Tica said. He said personal agendas have hurt Live Oak residents this year.

Dais said the city should figure out how taxpayers can get more bang for their buck. He said it’s disturbing that the city’s top six highest paid employees make more than $1 million combined despite not coming through on projects. He said because it has taken so long for projects to be completed, future grant opportunities are disappearing. He said maybe the county could run everything better than the city.

Mora said the city needs to invest more in economic development. He said elected officials need to know how to understand and digest policy documents. Mora said the city’s housing element is selling Live Oak out. The current city council is attracting residents from the Bay Area and Sacramento for housing needs, he said.