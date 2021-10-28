Screenwriting Advice From Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Co-Writer of 1917 and Last Night in Soho

Many performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That can be a little tiring and relentless for my family,” Miranda admitted to me during my 2018 interview with her, in which she discussed her work as a veteran acting coach whose clients have included Nicole Kidman and Melanie Lynskey. “Early on, Thomasin was like, ‘Oh my god, acting—get away from me!’ That created a very strong wellspring for her to discover her talent because she didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to be famous and she wasn’t aiming towards acting to achieve anything. She was running away from it, and finding other things that interested her, like psychology, visual arts, writing—she’s a very good writer—and she was searching out other elements in her identity that she could explore and be rewarded by.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO