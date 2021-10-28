CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screenwriting Advice From Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Co-Writer of 1917 and Last Night in Soho

By Tim Molloy
MovieMaker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Night in Soho co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, an Oscar nominee for co-authoring 1917, offers the screenwriting advice that good writing is all about manipulation — and that the most effective manipulation is invisible. In the latest MovieMaker podcast, available on Apple or Spotify or above, the Scottish screenwriter recounts...

MetroTimes

Last Night in Soho

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins’ Great Company Inks Two-Year Overall Film Deal With Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has signed a two-year overall film deal with Academy Award-nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins’ Great Company. News of the pact comes ahead of the debut of “Last Night in Soho,” which Wilson-Cairns co-wrote alongside director Edgar Wright, as it bolsters the working relationship between Wilson-Cairns and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The Focus Features movie arrives in theaters on Friday, Oct. 29.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' shifts gears from comedy to drama to horror

Why is it that so many of the happy-sounding hits of the 1960s such as "Downtown" and "Georgy Girl" become sad if you listen to the lyrics?. That dichotomy is addressed in "Last Night in Soho," which starts like one of those upbeat tunes and, having shifted gears a couple of times in between, ends up somewhere darker and stranger. Taking us on that journey is Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie from "Jojo Rabbit"), a present-day fashion student whose obsession with swinging London of the 1960s mind-melds her with a seemingly carefree, '60s alter ego named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy).
MOVIES
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Sam Mendes
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ From Writer/Director Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho feels more David Lynch or David Cronenberg than Edgar Wright. Yet even though it’s the least Wright-vibey film of his career, there’s something about the way he twists the horror genre that makes Last Night in Soho feel like the right entry point into psychological thrillers for the filmmaker who’s given us everything from Shaun of the Dead to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver.
MOVIES
MetroTimes

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a childish coming of age story

"Bad girls go to hell" is the form of false wisdom passed on to far too many children, but for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho it seems to be a guiding light. Plying a familiar framework wherein a provincial girl comes to the city to experience the world, then comes of age as a consequence, Wright's film demonstrates with remarkable consistency that it's not matured itself. Attempting to conjure an expressionistic world of mirrors and colored lights while pushing a regressive, storybook morality play, Last Night's mélange of underheated genre influences can't give it the style or sense of understanding or even taste it lacks; it needs an eye for real-world complexity, an actual grown-up's point of view.
BEAUTY & FASHION
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

A Portal Movie Was Pitched By Last Night In Soho's Writer And We Need This To Happen

Hollywood is still searching for its first truly great movie based on a video game; most of them have been pretty bad. A few of them have made money at the box office, and some have been entertaining. But we’re still waiting for the Iron Man of video game movies. However, it’s possible Academy Award nominated screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns already has the idea, an adaptation of the video game Portal which the screenwriter believes is the “best story ever." We just need a studio to let her write it.
VIDEO GAMES
Roger Ebert

Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

Many performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That can be a little tiring and relentless for my family,” Miranda admitted to me during my 2018 interview with her, in which she discussed her work as a veteran acting coach whose clients have included Nicole Kidman and Melanie Lynskey. “Early on, Thomasin was like, ‘Oh my god, acting—get away from me!’ That created a very strong wellspring for her to discover her talent because she didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to be famous and she wasn’t aiming towards acting to achieve anything. She was running away from it, and finding other things that interested her, like psychology, visual arts, writing—she’s a very good writer—and she was searching out other elements in her identity that she could explore and be rewarded by.”
CHICAGO, IL
Empire

Empire Podcast #488 Part One: Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Huey Lewis

Just like Denis Villeneuve's Dune, this week's Empire Podcast is so epic that we've had to split it into two parts. In this first instalment, you'll get two of the FIVE guest interviews we have lined up this week, as Chris Hewitt talks to Last Night In Soho writer/director, Edgar Wright, and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, about their working practices, food poisoning, and Sandie Shaw. And then Helen O'Hara hits a mighty power chord and chats to the legendary Huey Lewis about the new Back To The Future musical, American Psycho, and his recent struggles with his hearing.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Last Night In Soho Writer Remembers Penny Dreadful: 'We Were Just Too Soon, Weren't We?' [Exclusive]

Once upon a time, in the mid-2010s, there was a little Showtime series called "Penny Dreadful." That series, loosely based on the "penny dreadful" magazines of the Victorian period, was a beautiful gothic nightmare. Viewers were enraptured with the stories of Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), adventurer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), possibly possessed Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), and howling hottie Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). "Penny Dreadful" was like a truly excellent adaptation of "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," mixing public domain gothic characters to delightful conclusions.
TV SERIES
