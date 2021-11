The Detroit Red Wings had a chance to hand the Florida Panthers their first loss of the season, but just fell short in a 3-2 OT thriller. The first period was bang-bang for a good stretch of the middle portion, where both teams traded outstanding chances. Florida jumped on the board first with a goal from Eetu Luostarinen right off the faceoff. The Red Wings would yield their second goal after Aleksander Barkov banged the puck in as it sat on the goal line beneath Alex Nedeljkovic. It seemed like they could have blown the whistle, but Detroit found itself down 2-0.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO