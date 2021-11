Just as the right-hand-drive Corvette goes on sale in the UK, Chevrolet has dropped the Z06 bomb in the US. Very few go-faster badges rival the model's six-decade heritage - it can trace its origins back to a 1963 option box - and has always been about better preparing the Corvette for life on a circuit. This time around, with a mid-engine car to work with for the first time, the manufacturer promised it would be 'purpose-built to dominate the track' - a pledge it appears to have followed through on.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO