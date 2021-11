Record: 1-1-0 Last game: 6-3 loss vs. Philadelphia Flyers. As part of the new broadcasting deal signed with the NHL, ESPN will have exclusive television broadcasting rights for this game and therefore fans can only watch the game on streaming service ESPN+. This is the first of 8 Sabres games that will appear on ESPN+ this season. The NHL hasn’t tried to sell off radio rights yet, so WGR will still broadcast the game via the air waves.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO