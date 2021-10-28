Broadway in Richmond returns to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway in Richmond is back at the Altria Theater with some pretty big shows.

Anastasia had its second performance of its run on Wednesday night. This show is especially special as there's history in the making happen.

"The lead actress who plays Anya in Anastasia is played by Kyla Stone and she's the first Black actress to have this role so we're very honored that that's happening here in Richmond," Cindy Creasy of Broadway In Richmond said. "Anastasia is about the story of someone trying to discover their past while learning about who they want to be in the future. So in that instance, everyone can identify with that side of Anastasia but it certainly takes place back into the Russian Romanov history and whether this young girl Anastasia is the surviving child of the Czar."

Anastasia will be playing at the theater through Sunday.

Also on tap for the season is the show Come From Away, a true story about a small town in New Finland that welcomed the world on 9/11.

Lion King will have 15 performances from March 9 through March 20. Following that, My Fair Lady will be playing from May 31 through June 5, Jesus Christ Superstar will be playing from June 21 to June 26, and Mean Girls will be playing from September 20 through September 25.

Fiddler On The Roof and the Bands Visit, two rescheduled shows, in addition to Hamilton will be returning for the 2022-2023 season.

To learn more about safety precautions, to buy tickets, or to buy a subscription, visit their website . photo credit Jeremy Daniel

