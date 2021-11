The last time the Lions faced off against Wednesday’s opposition came on Sept. 4 at Exploria Stadium, a match that saw the home side take a 3-2 victory on the night. Daryl Dike, Silvester van der Water and Júnior Urso all found the back of the net in that contest, with Urso’s finish serving as the eventual game-winner for the Lions. That match also saw Head Coach Oscar Pareja become the Club’s all-time leader in wins at the helm in what served as his 23rd victory for Orlando City.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO