UFC 267 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘Camera man, wake up’

Even if fans had been required to shell out $70 bucks for UFC 267, they would have gotten their money’s worth. Getting the event for the price of a subscription to ESPN+ made it an absolute steal. Khamzat Chimaev picked up right where he left off with his hype train after an extended absence, Islam Makhachev made his strongest case yet as heir apparent for the lightweight throne, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen lived up to the hype surrounding their fight, and Glover Teixeira topped it all off by becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. To say it was a satisfying card would be an understatement. Nonetheless, in hopes of covering some of the less glorified storylines — and further touching on some of the popular themes — here are my Unofficial Awards.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO