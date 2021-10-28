CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt Reveals the Moment That Led to John Krasinski Proposing to Her

By BreAnna Bell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt shares it didn't take much for her husband John Krasinski to recognize she was the one. In an appearance on River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the Quiet Place actress reveals she earned her wedding ring by making this special meal for The Office alum. "I guess I...

Emily Blunt endorses Ina Garten's 'engagement chicken'

Emily Blunt talked to iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast and the topic of her chicken noodle soup recipe came up. Turns out she uses a bit of ginger in it and she said her two young daughters with husband John Krasinski really love it. That soup, Blunt said, was one of the first things she cooked for her husband of 11 years when they were dating.
The Comforting Meal Emily Blunt Makes For Her Kids

Emily Blunt has a special connection to food that goes back years. She reveals on Ruthie Rogers' "River Cafe Table 4" podcast that growing up, a lot of the food she ate with her family was very simple. The one exception to this was the huge and "very British" Sunday roast they had every week. Indeed, the actress recalls seeing her father's plate always "swimming" in gravy. But for the most part, her mother did the majority of cooking around the house, and because she had so many children, the meals needed to appeal to all different sorts of flavor palettes.
The Ina Garten Recipe Emily Blunt Credits For Her Marriage

Celebrity chef and food personality Ina Garten, is a skilled cook that can create magic in the kitchen with her iconic dishes. Thankfully, she's generous and willing to share her culinary secrets with the rest of us and has plenty of good advice to offer. According to Cheatsheet, one of Garten's most beloved recipes is her classic roast chicken recipe that has stayed popular ever since she included it in her first book, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook."
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski's Next Movie (Exclusive)

The prolific multi-hyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have closed deals to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski‘s upcoming untitled fantasy comedy for Paramount. Krasinski is writing and directing the high-profile title, in addition to starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The pic is set to open...
John Krasinski's Quiet Place Spinoff Just Hit A Setback

No matter where a project may weigh in with prestige or budget, there’s always a chance that a movie like the spinoff to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place series will hit a snag. However, the setback that’s hit this Paramount picture is a pretty big one, as the project has lost its director, Midnight Express helmer Jeff Nichols. But in the case of the Quiet Place spinoff, which was also written by Nichols, this big setback comes with an amicable reasoning behind it.
Dr. Wendy Osefo Reveals One of Her Favorite Moments From Season 6 of RHOP

Dr. Wendy Osefo just shared one of her "favorite moments" from Season 6. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of her Onyi Home Essentials line with a stunning photo highlighting the two people in her life who she credits as part of the inspiration behind her collection.
Justin Bieber's Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Elizabeth Taylor's Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
