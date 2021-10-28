Google Pixel 6 Pro Versus iPhone 13 Pro Max In Speed Test

The Google Pixel 6 Pro (starting at $899) is the company’s most ambitious smartphone to date, and a major improvement over last year’s Pixel 5. Despite being a bit boring, the Pixel 5 was the right phone for the moment; it had an incredible (but aging) camera stack, it performed well, and it was an excellent value. With the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has overhauled everything, inside and out. In our first tests, Google's latest flagship offers incredible performance because of a new in-house Tensor chip, a vivid OLED display, and a battery that lasts all day. It's the most expensive phone in Google’s current lineup, which includes the Pixel 6 (starting at $599) and the wallet-friendly and Editors’ Choice-winning Pixel 5a ($449), but it still costs hundreds of dollars less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
