Google Pixel 6 Pro Versus iPhone 13 Pro Max In Speed Test

Choosing the best iPhone for your needs and saving the right amount of money while doing it is not an easy thing. You could choose a model from the new generation or you could opt for an older iPhone which is still on sale in order to save more money. The new iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are sold with the same listing price tag because we are talking about the base Pro variant of the new series and the highest-end variant of the old series. But given that the price is the same, which one should you choose? It depends on your actual needs: here is a comparison between their specifications which will answer this question in the best possible way.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO