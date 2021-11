If you were to sit in the dark in the Nederlander Theatre at the appointed hour, with the security screen lowered, you would eventually hear Candida Caldicot begin to play the stage-left piano. Soon after, voices are heard, and what easily could be the most engaging radio play begins. And you immediately become entranced, captured by what you hear: the beginning of the story of the three Lehman brothers from their arrival to the United States, to the meteoric rise to power, and the eventual collapse of their empire. Raise the security curtain, and you see exactly what you imagined. You’re peeking into the recording studio to see the three narrators spin the rest of the brothers’ remarkable story.

