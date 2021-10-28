CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection to Ohio River the multiple explosive device incidents

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) — Our sister station WOWK reports that according to a source from the FBI, an arrest was made in connection to the three incidents where explosive devices were found on Ohio River vessels.

Ohio River Explosives: Explosive device found on third towboat on Ohio River

The source says the arrest was a result of a coordinated effort between the FBI and the ATF.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates to this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

