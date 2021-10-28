CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL RESULTS: Should criminal charges be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting incident?

By Katherine Avery
 8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say there was “some complacency” on the set of the movie Rust, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director.

During a news conference this morning investigators say they found 500 rounds of ammunition on the set, including a mix of blanks, dummy bullets and live rounds.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

We asked you: Should criminal charges be filed in the movie set shooting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HR7sd_0cesEWH500

“If protocol & safety regulations weren’t followed then yes, charges should be filed.”

Sheri Peabody Lessing, Facebook user

“Yep! Why was there live ammo in a prop!??”

Carol Jarrett, Instagram user

“I can see civil charges.”

Stephanie Rodriguez, Facebook user

Negligence maybe, on everyone from the armorer to the directors to the actor. Anyone who ignored safety rules.”

Dan Brown, Facebook user

