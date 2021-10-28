CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Biondi brings Bulldogs success heading in bye week

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team will have one week off before opening National Collegiate Hockey Conference play against Western Michigan University (WMU). Heading...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Wmu#Umd#Nchc#Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy