The National Science Foundation, or NSF, awarded a $12.5 million grant to support a research partnership focused on amphibian resilience to infectious diseases. The researchers are a part of the Resilience Institute Bridging Biological Training and Research, or RIBBiTR, a center based at the University of Pittsburgh. Incorporating biologists from different universities, the center is investigating the natural and human practices that have allowed some amphibian species to recover after catastrophic disease outbreaks, according to a University of Pittsburgh press release. Its hope is to apply these lessons to other living systems facing similar stresses.

WILDLIFE ・ 8 DAYS AGO