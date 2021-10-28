Zachary Levi Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Being Cast as Shazam!

The 20th Anniversary of Smallville has been getting the noughties show some attention this weekend, and with the complete series making its Blu-ray debut this week, it has been the perfect time for series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough to pack in a number of interviews to look back at the show and some of the stories that come with its history. Amongst the tales from the production of Smallville, one story that came up while the pair spoke to the Hollywood Reporter is the time Shazam! star Zachary Levi auditioned for the role of Lex Luthor in the show years before he finally found fame in Chuck and moved on to bigger better things. It seems that the audition left a lasting impression on both the producers and Levi himself, but not in a good way.

