Zachary Levi Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Being Cast as Shazam!

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC fans are eagerly awaiting many upcoming films, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is expected to hit theaters in 2023. The sequel wrapped filming at the end of August, and this month's DC FanDome revealed the first footage from the film. The new movie will see the return of...

comicbook.com

tvweb.com

Smallville Co-Creator Recalls Zachary Levi's Disastrous Lex Luthor Audition

The 20th Anniversary of Smallville has been getting the noughties show some attention this weekend, and with the complete series making its Blu-ray debut this week, it has been the perfect time for series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough to pack in a number of interviews to look back at the show and some of the stories that come with its history. Amongst the tales from the production of Smallville, one story that came up while the pair spoke to the Hollywood Reporter is the time Shazam! star Zachary Levi auditioned for the role of Lex Luthor in the show years before he finally found fame in Chuck and moved on to bigger better things. It seems that the audition left a lasting impression on both the producers and Levi himself, but not in a good way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Producer Teases an Epic Superhero Brawl With Hawkman

For a couple years now, Dwayne Johnson's main talking point to hype up his new Black Adam movie has been how the hierarchy of power is about to change in the DCU. We already know that the upcoming movie will pit his anti-hero character against an entire team of heroes, the Justice Society of America, but now we know that they will come to blows. Speaking in a new interview, Johnson's producing partner and a producer on Black Adam confirmed as much, teasing that Johnson's Black Adam and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman will have a big throw down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Black Adam Footage Debut at DC FanDome: Fans Went "F-ing Nuts"

Last night was the big premiere of Red Notice, the new Netflix film that will see Dwayne Johnson teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. One thing all three stars have in common is their history with comic book films. Reynolds is best known for playing Deadpool, Gadot plays Wonder Woman, and Johnson will soon be making his DCEU debut as Black Adam. On the red carpet last night, Johnson was asked about the fans' reaction to the first Black Adam footage, which was shown last month at DC FanDome.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Producer Promises a "Very High Kill Count"

Prepare yourselves for a large number of deaths in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam DC film. The long-awaited movie finally arrives next year, and fans got their first glimpse at Black Adam in a trailer released last month at DC FanDome. Producer Hiram Garcia has discussed how Black Adam will push the boundaries of a PG-13 film during an interview with CBR, where he also spoke about DC League of Super-Pets, the animated movie starring The Rock as the voice of Superman's pet Krypto. If fans want to compare Black Adam to another DC feature film, they should look no further than Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Celebrate Their First "Actual Premiere" in Two Years

Red Notice had its world premiere last night, and all of the film's big stars were in attendance. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are all starring in Netflix's action/comedy, and for some of them, this was their first big premiere since the pandemic began. Both Gadot and Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate the event and praise the organizers for making it both fun and safe.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
