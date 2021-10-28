Studios And Offices Of WTTW-11, WFMT Radio Evacuated After Telephone Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Renée Crown Public Media Center in the North Park community was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a telephone threat.

The building at 5400 N. St. Louis Ave. houses WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT Radio.

Police said at 6:31 p.m., someone made a telephone threat – prompting the evacuation of the building.

WTTW Senior Vice President for Marketing and Digital Media Anne Gleason confirmed the station received a phone threat and said police were notified, and added that “as of now, there has been no incident.” Gleason did not comment on whether the production of the evening news analysis program “Chicago Tonight” – which airs at 7 p.m. – was affected.

The broadcast of the program appeared to go on as normal.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday, police said.

Area Five detectives were investigating.