Blackhawks investigation: Kyle Beach speaks out as ‘John Doe’ in interview

By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chicago Blackhawks left wing Kyle Beach has publicly identified himself as “John Doe” in the Blackhawks investigation released on Oct. 27. The painful reality of surviving sexual assault is that survivors are often not believed. For 11 years, it was a burden that a Chicago Blackhawks player formerly...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
The Spokesman-Review

Former Spokane Chiefs standout Kyle Beach admits he’s ‘John Doe’ in lawsuit against NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks

Former Spokane Chiefs standout Kyle Beach admitted Wednesday he was the player involved in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Beach, a former first-round draft pick who scored a team-high 52 goals for the Chiefs in 2009-10, said in a televised interview on Canada’s The Sports Network that he was “John Doe” in a lawsuit filed in May against the Blackhawks for mishandling his sexual assault allegations 11 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
markerzone.com

FORMER BLACKHAWK BRENT SOPEL RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING KYLE BEACH

For the most part, both former and current Chicago Blackhawks are distancing themselves from the Kyle Beach story, saying they hadn't heard about it until recently. However, one player in particular has had no issue in saying that he, along with all his teammates, were well aware of what happened at the time.
NHL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Kane, Toews Address Report and Kyle Beach Revelation

Blackhawks’ Kane, Toews address report and Kyle Beach story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks released the findings of the Jenner & Block investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich and made organizational changes immediately after doing so. Stan Bowman stepped down as President/GM and Al MacIsaac was also relieved of his duties.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane break silence after Kyle Beach reveals himself as John Doe

The Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal came to a head this week with the full release of the report by the law firm Jenner & Block, which showed that senior leaders for the Blackhawks didn’t act after a player reported sexual assault and harassment by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. This report resulted in the resignation of general manager Stan Bowman, among other things, and now John Doe has officially revealed himself.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
qrockonline.com

Kyle Beach Comes Forward As John Doe

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach is coming forward as the “John Doe” that filed a lawsuit against the team for mishandling his sexual assault allegations. Beach revealed himself in an interview on TSN saying he felt “relief and vindication” and “it was no longer my word against everybody else’s.” An investigation concluded that nothing was done by senior leaders in Blackhawks’ coaching and management in 2010 after Beach reported that former team video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted and harassed him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’

The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned by the Hawks, found fault with senior management’s lack of action in 2010, ...
NHL
wjol.com

Blackhawks In Settlement Talks With Kyle Beach

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The Blackhawks are in settlement talks with former player Kyle Beach. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of sexual abuse allegations he made against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. An independent investigation determined that senior management failed to act at the time. The Hawks have apologized to Beach and promised to work on a fair resolution.
NHL
Sporting News

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane defend Stan Bowman following Kyle Beach interview

Following the Blackhawks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Leafs on Wednesday night, captain Jonathan Toews and assistant captain Patrick Kane spoke to the media. The pair, who were both on the 2010 Stanley Cup team, addressed not only the independent investigation into the Blackhawks handling of the sexual assault allegations against video coach Brad Aldrich but the disclosure earlier in the evening that Kyle Beach was "John Doe."
NHL
Awful Announcing

Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in TSN conversation: “I want to make sure…this does not happen to somebody else.

Through much of the reporting and then the ultimate investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual abuse allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich, the identity of the key player in question was only listed as “John Doe.” On Wednesday, Kyle Beach revealed in a TSN SportsCentre interview with Rick Westhead (who had led much of the reporting into this, along with The Athletic team of Katie Strang, Mark Lazerus, and Scott Powers) that he is the aforementioned John Doe. Beach, now playing in Germany, spoke candidly about how this abuse has affected him, and how disappointed he was in the responses and denials from the Blackhawks’ organization and the lack of action from the NHLPA, and the full conversation between him and Westhead is well worth a watch or a read (there’s a full transcription in that TSN link). But his comments that really stand out are on why he’s going public with this:
NFL
arcamax.com

Helene Elliott: 'It's destroyed me from the inside out': How the Blackhawks failed Kyle Beach

LOS ANGELES — Driven by callous self-interest, unwilling to face an issue that arose at a time they considered inconvenient, Chicago Blackhawks executives ignored a player's allegation that he had been sexually assaulted by the team's video coach during the 2010 playoffs, and had been threatened with harm to his career unless he kept silent.
NHL
chatsports.com

Deep Blue Sea: Chicago’s John Doe speaks out

The Chicago Blackhawks have been facing lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual abuse and harassment during the organization’s 2010 Stanley Cup run, a potential letter of recommendation that led to the sexual assault of a minor, and more. Reporters Rick Westhead (TSN) and Katie Strang (The Athletic) have done an incredible job covering these investigations, a timeline of which you can find here.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Kyle Beach Thanks Blackhawks Fans, Says ‘Battle Is Just Beginning'

Beach thanks Blackhawks fans, says 'battle is just beginning' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Exactly 24 hours after revealing himself as John Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks, Kyle Beach shared a message on his Twitter account Thursday to thank everyone "for the outpouring of endless love and support" since the Jenner & Block report was made public.
NHL
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Former Spokane Chief comes forward as 'John Doe' in Blackhawks investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chief Kyle Beach has revealed himself as the “John Doe” in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault investigation. According to the Associated Press, Beach stated that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach with the Blackhawks organization back in 2010. His accusations were ignored by his team and the league just days before the Blackhawks won its first Stanley Cup since 1961. Now, 11 years later, the NHL team is facing serious consequences.
SPOKANE, WA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins, Guerin to Face Additional Lawsuit Over Alleged Donatelli Assault

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the negative spotlight upon them on Tuesday. Lawyers for former WBS Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin will hold a 2 p.m. press conference to announce plans to move forward with a second lawsuit against the organization for the alleged sexual assault by WBS Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli on Mrs. Skalde in Nov. 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
