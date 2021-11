If you spent countless hours harvesting turnips in Stardew Valley, then candy shop simulator Haunted Chocolatier should be on your radar. Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier on Thursday after many years of secrecy about his next game. Well, now we know! It’s a sickeningly adorable simulator about making chocolate and selling it to the masses. Also, you live in a haunted castle for some reason. Exactly what you would expect from Barone, to be honest. There also appears to be some social and combat elements even cause nothing screams “chocolate” like hunting animals in a forest! Snark aside, it looks brilliant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO