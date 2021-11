Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) is the analysis of wastewater to identify the presence of biologicals or chemicals for the purpose of monitoring public health. It can provide a snapshot of entire communities from one sample. Detecting viral diseases by way of wastewater monitoring is nothing new, it’s been known for decades that viral particles can be detected in human feces. WBE has previously been used to detect the presence of pharmaceutical or industrial waste, drugs, viruses, and potential emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In Israel, a wastewater surveillance program for monitoring polio outbreaks has been successfully running since 1989 [1].

