LAFC gets a crucial victory against the San Jose Earthquake by a score of 3-1. Danny Musovski scored the first goal of the match very early scoring in the 3rd minute. After a great recovery by Jose Cifuentes in the midfield he dribbled into the area. A diagonal pass to Chicho Arango backheeled the ball allowing Musovski and slotted the ball into the back of the net. A great collective goal that can hopefully bring LAFC together for a playoff push. LAFC added a second goal in the 28th minute via penalty. Once again Chicho Arango was flawless from the penalty spot. LAFC would go into the half up 2-0. A sustainable lead but also a very risky one. LAFC would concede a goal to the Earthquakes in the 66th minute. Carlos Fierro would score after a corner kick swung by all the defenders. It wouldn’t be until the 88th minute where LAFC could breathe comfortably after Chico scored the game sealing goal, giving them the 3-1 victory.

MLS ・ 15 DAYS AGO