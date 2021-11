Giving his “fofty” cents. After Lala Kent sparked speculation that her relationship with Randall Emmett may be over, James Kennedy reveals that he is of two minds. “Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kennedy, 29, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 19. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO