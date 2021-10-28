Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin completes comeback with OT winner vs. Capitals [Video]

It’s been a fun three days in the afterglow of the the Wings’ dominant 6-3 victory over Chicago, but now it’s back to work. They’re facing a far better team in the Washington Capitals tonight. The Caps are led by the silver wonder, Alex Ovechkin, once again. He is currently second in the scoring race as of this writing with a whopping 12 points in 6 games, but look out, Ovie, cause lil’ Bert is hot on your tail with 9 points in 5 games (good for 7th in the league.)

