Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin completes comeback with OT winner vs. Capitals [Video]
The Detroit Red Wings found themselves trailing the Washington Capitals by a 2-0 score just over four...detroitsportsnation.com
The Detroit Red Wings found themselves trailing the Washington Capitals by a 2-0 score just over four...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0