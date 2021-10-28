CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

NWS: Wind gusts up to 50 mph in Grady County on Thursday

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
 8 days ago
Pixabay

Tie down your Halloween decorations, tomorrow may be windy.

On Thursday, Chickasha residents can expect wind gusts up to 47 mph. In Tuttle and Minco, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

A large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County is under a wind advisory on Thursday.

The advisory is in effect between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

These high winds could blow around unsecured objects, cause damage to tree limbs and cause a few power outages. Motorists should use extra precaution, especially those operating a high-profile vehicle, according to NWS.

Chickasha, OK
