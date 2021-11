FLINT – There will be 22 Flint-area volleyball teams hitting the court tonight in pursuit of district championships. All will be playing in the district semifinals. One area team – Genesee Christian – has already advanced to the district championship at Mayville because that district had only four teams. The semifinals in that Division 4 district were played Monday and Genesee Christian won to earn a spot in the finals at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Mayville.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO