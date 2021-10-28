Angeles National Forest Fire Threat Lowered to ‘Very High'

Photo: Getty Images

ARCADIA (CNS) - Fire danger in the Angeles National Forest has been lowered from “extreme'' to “very high,'' authorities announced today.

Rainfall in the Los Angeles area provided relief to the dryness of vegetation in the forest and lessened immediate fire threats, according to Andrew Mitchell of the U.S. Forest Service.

“Fire conditions have improved in the Southern California geographic area,'' ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia said. “No large active fires are burning, and resource availability remains at or above normal for this time of year. Initial attack resources remain plenty and readily available.''

The lowered threat level will allow the resumption of use of camp fires and stoves in developed recreation sites. However, using, building and maintaining fires and stoves outside of developed recreation sites will still be restricted.

Smoking within a developed recreation site, welding or operating a torch with open flame and shooting a firearm, air rifle or gas gun are still restricted in the Angeles National Forest.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.