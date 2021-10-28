CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

3 Consumer Electronic Industry Trends Shaping Our Lives

By Pritom Das
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJV8y_0ces6n0P00

Consumer electronics stands as one of the biggest industries that showcase technological advancements most clearly. Today, most people have devices in their homes that would have only been available to the biggest research laboratories and the ultra-wealthy in the most recent past. As technological capability continues to grow, manufacturers are in a race to roll out devices that can change the quality of life.

The past few years have been a particularly active period in the industry. First, the pace of tech advancement has increased exponentially, along with the number of companies involved in producing the devices. In addition, a variety of events have shaped the direction of innovation, shifting the focus of big and small manufacturers alike to certain areas. These trends are a big opportunity for everyone in the industry, from large-scale manufacturers to small startups and their investors. Those who can get ahead of the curve will be able to reap the benefits of meeting increasingly large and seemingly endless customer demand. That demand is estimated to cross $1.5 trillion in five years .

Health tech

This sector of the industry has been driven to prominence recently in large part by the global pandemic. Companies have worked hard to provide new devices that can be used to safeguard people from illness. Those devices have spanned the gamut, from smart face masks that provide N95-grade protection while also delivering UV sterilization and voice projection to robots that can disinfect spaces autonomously.

There has also been a trend toward telemedicine and health monitoring, with McKinsey projecting that the market will reach $250 billion soon . Many smartwatch brands have included more sensors on their products for more holistic health tracking, and AI monitoring systems for elderly people have also been deployed to automatically raise alerts when they sense any health issues, even if the affected person is unable to do so themselves.

Related: 5 Ways Technology Is Changing Ecommerce

Remote life and DIY

Nowadays, up to 71% of people are working from home, according to Pew Research . That’s an amazing increase from recent years, and the consumer electronics industry has been providing just the devices to facilitate that for all parties involved, from employees and workplace supervisors to students and schoolteachers. Ergonomically-designed furniture with controls to change the fit at any time are now commonplace, and screen technology to deliver crisp viewing experiences with minimal eye fatigue can also be seen in an increasing number of home offices.

As many people have also begun to handle most of their tasks themselves, companies have also begun to provide tools to facilitate the growing DIY trend. Several companies, including Samsung, have shown off domestic robots that can handle everything from dishwashing to laundry and potentially serving drinks. For more hands-on people, getting access to tools like battery-powered cordless airbrushes allows even novices to take on home improvement projects, and other similar items are now attainable as prices have dropped despite expanding feature sets.

Related: Technology Brings Us Closer to a Culture of Prevention

Mobility

There has been a shift backward from public transport across the globe, as people look to minimize physical interpersonal contact until the all-clear is given by health authorities. But as countries have reopened, the problem of getting people from point A to B efficiently, comfortably and safely has returned. Thankfully, there has been a lot of innovation in that space as well, with companies offering new and improved versions of everything from scooters and electric bikes to self-driving cars.

Many companies have also focused their efforts on delivering vehicles that would have seemed to come from Sci-Fi movies just a few years back, such as the Cadillac flying car unveiled by GM earlier in the year. Some have already completed live tests and are, from all indications, destined for the market within the next few years.

On the whole, it is clear that the consumer electronics industry is evolving at a very fast pace. That provides immense opportunities for people who can make the most of the trends and provide customers with what they need, when they need it by using new technologies in manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other fields to provide improved features across all sectors of the industry.

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Should Keep Up With New Technologies

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Scope of Electronic Power Steering Industry 2021-2026: Market Analysis with Trends and Opportunities | Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen Group, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Global, SHOWA Corporation, and

The study offers an exhaustive summary and estimate of the global Electronic Power Steering market. It includes in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses in the report that aligned with the goals and objectives of our customers. Projections have been confirmed by comprehensive primary and secondary analysis. The study will encourage clients to invest in the Electronic Power Steering business based on the current market situation, trends, and potential developments in the segments. Understanding the requirement of the client, the report delivers specialist insights into the global Electronic Power Steering market. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen Group, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Global, SHOWA Corporation, etc.
HOCKEY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Industrial Ethernet Industry 2021-2027 Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecasts by Types (Search Ads, Mobile Ads, Banner Ads, Classified Ads, Digital Video Ads, Others) by Applications (Retail, Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods, Others)

The Global Industrial Ethernet Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Research Report provides the brief information about Market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report...
MARKETS
securitymagazine.com

Six key shifts shaping the security industry

The security industry is constantly evolving based on the introduction of new technologies and the needs of customers across industries. Even as new technologies and digital solutions transform security operations, the role of security itself is undergoing a shift. Third-party research commissioned by Johnson Controls shows how leaders think about security and what solutions they need today and tomorrow. Of these trends, there are six key shifts that, together, indicate a new security landscape.
RETAIL
blooloop.com

Planning for 2022? The demographic trends set to shape the industry post-COVID

Things are looking more optimistic for attractions. Yet we still need to embrace the seismic shift in guest attitudes accelerated by COVID-19. I don’t know about you, but there’s an air of optimism to our 2022 planning sessions. In the UK, we’re riding on the high of a bumper summer season. One that saw visitors return to attractions in droves and quashed fears that physical experiences would struggle after 18 months of Zoom, Netflix and Dalgona coffees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Electronics Industry#Elderly People#Mckinsey
fooddive.com

ADM unveils global consumer trends for 2022

Global forces, growing tensions, and the ongoing pandemic have continued to cause uncertainty as consumers try to establish a sense of normalcy, leading to a growing urgency for businesses to understand shifting expectations and behaviors. While no one can truly forecast the future, there are signals in the industry landscape that make it possible to anticipate what's next.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Plastics in Electronics Components Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Companies (ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS , BASF , CELANESE , COVESTRO , More) and Forecasts 2027

The market study on the global Plastics in Electronics Components market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The Plastics in Electronics Components Market report provides...
MARKETS
wardsauto.com

Live and Online, Automotive Tech Week Tracks Industry Trends

For those moving automotive technology forward or just following industry trends, it’s time again for some face time – literally. Automotive Tech Week 2021 will run Nov. 15-19, with the first three days live at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI, as well as online. The remaining two days...
NOVI, MI
ZDNet

Top 7 trends shaping digital transformation in 2022

The latest research from MuleSoft identifies hyper-automation, hybrid experiences, distributed environments and explosion of data as some of the new challenges and opportunities facing all businesses. The research points to an accelerated digital transformation in business for 2022 and beyond with seven key trends. The top 7 trends shaping digital...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
mintel.com

4 trends shaping the post-pandemic private label landscape

Katya Witham is Senior Food & Drink Analyst, identifying and exploring the major trends across various FMCG categories, giving invaluable insights into global markets. Good value is always a key priority for consumers. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, we will likely enter a period of tough economic struggle. Back in 2008-09, the combination of tighter consumer budgets, higher food inflation and general uncertainty saw consumers rethink many of their food shopping habits.
ECONOMY
nutritionaloutlook.com

ADM announces key consumer trends driving growth

ADM (Chicago) released its second annual list of global consumer trends based on in-depth research from its proprietary Outside Voice consumer insights platform. The list includes eight key consumer trends that are driving current and future global growth. “Consumers today continue to navigate a tumultuous environment that has uprooted every...
ECONOMY
wpguynews.com

5 Trends Shaping the Future of eCommerce

The Genomic Revolution: Why Investors Are Paying Attention. At the center of the genomic revolution is big data and DNA. The implications are vast. With recent advancements, faster cancer detection is within reach, potentially saving thousands of lives each year. An initial research study shows this technology could save 66,000 live annually in the U.S. alone.
TECHNOLOGY
thedallasnews.net

Transmission Electron Microscope An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Transmission Electron Microscope market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Transmission Electron Microscope.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

Understanding consumer perceptions of sustainability in the dairy industry

Consumer definitions of sustainability are often different than industry definitions. Understanding consumer preferences and opinions of sustainability within the dairy industry can help dairy product developers successfully market their products. In an article appearing in the Journal of Dairy Science, researchers from North Carolina State University reviewed factors that influence consumer sustainability perceptions, trends and desires for sustainability, and how sustainability perceptions compare to popular plant-based alternatives.
AGRICULTURE
crowdfundinsider.com

Three Trends that We predict Will Shape Investment Crowdfunding in 2022

Investment crowdfunding took off when the JOBS Act regulation went into effect back in 2016 and has become a booming industry in short order. We saw some significant regulatory changes in March of this year, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirming capital formation increases for Reg A+ and Reg CF. These increases solidified just how impactful this type of crowdfunding can be.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Consumer Electronics Stores Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis 2021 by Vendors: Best Buy, Conn’s, Fry’s Electronics, GameStop, Apple

This report focuses on global Consumer Electronics Stores market and is intended to provide the investors with information and best-practices on how to compete and sustain the markets in their respective national markets. The report is structured around the dynamics of the market. It presents the comprehensive approaches required to transform the market, improve market position, and overcome market challenges.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy