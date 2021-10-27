CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court is flooded with briefs as arguments on Texas abortion law approach

By Ariane de Vogue
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
The Supreme Court received a flood of legal briefs Wednesday concerning Texas' six-week abortion ban, which has rendered Roe v. Wade a dead letter in the country's second largest state, in advance of next week's oral...

