KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 event at the Killeen Special Events Center Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 this week. Booster shots and vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with or without a doctor’s note, although the city says a doctor’s note is preferred. While registration isn't required, a phone number and/or email address is.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO