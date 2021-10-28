Arrests made in Cass Twp. death

On October the 18th, officers of the, Hugoton Police Department were dispatched to the B&B Motel for a report if a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male suspect. During the investigation it was discovered the male, identified as John McGee, 65, of Warrensburg Missouri, approached 4 males who were standing outside, also staying at the motel. A verbal exchange took place and McGee displayed a handgun and stated he would go get an AR-15 out of his vehicle. The 4 males went to their room and called 911.

