Bristol student charged over unloaded air soft at school

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bristol Police have charged a Bristol Central High School student who allegedly brought an unloaded air soft hand gun to school.

Bristol Police and the school's resource officer responded to an anonymous complaint of a student carrying a handgun in their backpack around 11:50 a.m.

The juvenile student was issued an arrest summons to appear in New Britain juvenile court.

The student was charged with second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.