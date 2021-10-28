Bristol student charged over unloaded air soft at school
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bristol Police have charged a Bristol Central High School student who allegedly brought an unloaded air soft hand gun to school.
Bristol Police and the school's resource officer responded to an anonymous complaint of a student carrying a handgun in their backpack around 11:50 a.m.
The juvenile student was issued an arrest summons to appear in New Britain juvenile court.
The student was charged with second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
