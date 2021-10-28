CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plasticizer found in food from McDonald’s, Domino’s, others

By Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson
SAN ANTONIO ( NewsNation Now ) — A new study published in Nature reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, and similar chemicals were found in food purchased from McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

The chemicals were also found in gloves used to handle the food, which the study authors hypothesized might be the source of the contamination.

The glove contamination concept would seem to make sense, given that more of the chemicals were found in burritos than hamburgers. Fries, which aren’t usually touched at all, showed no contamination. The study did not come to any firm conclusion on that point, however.

Phthalates are linked to a host of health issues in children and adults. In adults, they have been linked to everything from reproductive issues to endocrine system problems. The National Institutes of Health cited a need to regulate phthalates in food to protect brain development in children, linking the compounds to ADHD and behavioral disorders.

According to The Washington Post , efforts to get a statement from the six chains involved in the sampling were unsuccessful. The FDA has acknowledged being aware of the study findings, but hasn’t yet issued a statement or taken any action.

Comments / 67

Blue Collar Sinner
7d ago

Wow just wow, what coincidence that the corrupt Bureaucrats forced big fast foods to stay open and wear gloves. I guess to contaminant the Americans more. Can't even trust the fda!

Reply(7)
9
Tom #1
7d ago

What really surprised me is that people are still eating that trash. We know that the government allows a certain percentage of contaminants in our food anyway. So if you're not growing and canning and buying your meats from a local farmer I kind of feel sorry for you in the long run. But the proof has been here all along what we needed to start doing.

Reply(2)
11
Thomas Benton
7d ago

So all those Karen's who insisted fast food workers wear gloves actually were demanding they get poisoned. I would be for slowly poisoning Karen's but not everyone else.

Reply
3
 

