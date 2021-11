It’s going to take a little longer for Elphaba and Glinda to be seen by the Wizard, and a little longer for audiences to see Wicked. Universal’s adaptation of one of the biggest musicals of all time was set to begin shooting in March in Atlanta. But the production’s start has now been pushed to June, and it will relocate to the U.K., multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The delay, insiders say, will allow the filmmakers to get production efficiencies in-line, as Wicked will be the first production to shoot on stages at Universal’s recently built Sky Studios in Elstree. The...

