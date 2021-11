With the COP26 climate change conference underway after yet another year of unprecedented (but unsurprising) climate disasters, more and more headlines are calling attention to debates over government policies. However, there remains an uncomfortable silence around the subject of fossil fuel financing. After all, government climate commitments can only go so far when the hundreds of billions of dollars pumped into fossil fuel expansion annually come from the private sector. Namely, from banks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO