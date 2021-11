Façade installation is continuing to progress on 200 East 83rd Street, a 35-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 243,128-square-foot reinforced concrete superstructure will yield 86 units spread over 205,877 square feet, averaging 2,393 square feet apiece. Sales for the homes are currently underway and are being handled by Compass. SLCE Architects is the architect of record and Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.

2 DAYS AGO