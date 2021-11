For the first time in a long time LAFC finally looked like its former dominant self. A team that would step on the gas and never let go of it until they got the victory. The last time LAFC looked this well was when they played Sporting Kansas City back on September 3rd. Brian Rodriguez got the scoring started in the 20th minute. After a beautiful through ball by Raheem Edwards that split two Sounder defenders, Rodriguez nutmegged the goalkeeper Frei and scored. It would be a calm first half up until the second minute of added time. Where once again Raheem Edwards sent a through ball, this time to the right flank. Where Kim Moon-hwan would center the ball into the box. There the ball would take a deflection off Chicho Arangos’s back and fall perfectly for Latif Blessing. From there all Latif did was tap the ball in and give LAFC a 2-0 lead at halftime.

