NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A topping off ceremony was held at Niagara University on Thursday to commemorate finishing the frame of the Kiernan Recreation Center. The $11.5 million renovation project to the recreation center began in July and is expected to be complete by fall 2022. The renovation will include an 18,000 square feet two-story addition that will hold a new weight room, sports medicine suite, advanced dance studios, field and classroom storage, athletic locker rooms, team meeting space, and recreation offices. Other improvements to the recreation center include replacement of the front gym floor, upgrades to Scaffidi gym, and infrastructure enhancements.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO