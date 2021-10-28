CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 119 more COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths. It marked only the 10th time in the past 28 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death. The latest numbers pushed...

www.ctpost.com

calculatedriskblog.com

November 1st COVID-19: New Cases per Day Increasing

The CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 422,070,099, as of a week ago 413,645,478, or 1.20 million doses per day. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37 day average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In United States

Health leaders say a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant, Delta Plus, is now in the U.S. Oklahoma's health experts say the variant has not spread across the country yet and they believe the virus could be spreading slower because of the natural immunity created during the Delta surge in the summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Lawsuit: CT prison had 'brown, cloudy' water years before Legionnaires cases

The Connecticut prison where two inmates contracted Legionnaires’ disease last month has a history of dirty, foul-smelling water that has led to complaints and illnesses among inmates, according to a class-action lawsuit filed over conditions there. The drinking water at the prison, the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers, was described...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Post

Arizona attorney general to sue over federal vaccine rules

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday he plans to sue to block the Biden administration’s new mandate that large employers require their workers to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing starting in January. The Republican said the suit challenging the new Occupational Safety...
ARIZONA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: State Has Authorized Beginning Of Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccinations

The state has given the green light for health care providers to begin vaccinating young children against the novel coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Wednesday. The CDC gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 on Tuesday evening. The FDA gave emergency use approval for the pediatric vaccine last […] The post Hogan: State Has Authorized Beginning Of Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccinations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

New Mexico GOP leaders concerned about US vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico already has among the highest U.S. unemployment rates and state Republican legislative leaders said Thursday that they fear President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for large employers could do more damage to the job market of the poverty-stricken state. New...
HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Lawsuit briefly blocking California assisted death law ends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An appeals court has formally ended a lawsuit that in 2018 temporarily suspended a California law that allows adults to obtain prescriptions for life-ending drugs, a gap that advocates blamed Thursday for a significant drop in its use that year. California lawmakers made the lawsuit moot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH

