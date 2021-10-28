Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson , the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the warrant filed in Cleveland Municipal Court. It says the suspect “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the location where he was shot and killed.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Robert Jerome Shephard, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Robert Shephard, 2021 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

Robert Shephard, 2018 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

The murder happened on Sept. 19 on Cleveland’s east side.

Frank Q. Jackson was shot several times and killed.

Shepherd will be in court Friday.

Frank Q. Jackson faced several charges over the years.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to an indictment for felony assault and failure to comply with police.

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for more details on the case as it develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.