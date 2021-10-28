CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson , the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the warrant filed in Cleveland Municipal Court. It says the suspect “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the location where he was shot and killed.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Robert Jerome Shephard, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Robert Shephard, 2021 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department
Robert Shephard, 2018 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

The murder happened on Sept. 19 on Cleveland’s east side.

Frank Q. Jackson was shot several times and killed.

Shepherd will be in court Friday.

Frank Q. Jackson faced several charges over the years.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to an indictment for felony assault and failure to comply with police.

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for more details on the case as it develops.

Comments

Profit Steinberg
6d ago

His grandson was a criminal, not a up standing citizen. So his grandson probably got what he deserved. Not to be harsh, but look at his grandson's criminal record and activities prior to his murder. Brought it on himself. jus sayin

Reply
13
Carol Crockett
6d ago

Homicide should work as hard on other cases as they did on this case

Reply
22
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

