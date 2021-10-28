Beavertail State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Rhode Island That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Located in Jamestown, Rhode Island, Beavertail State Park offers some of the most sublime views on the New England coastline. Here’s why it’s perfect for your next outing:

Start your exploration at the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum, where you can learn the history of the Narragansett Bay area, the park property, and the shipping industry that built Rhode Island.

The existing lighthouse dates to 1856 and is considered one of the premier lighthouses in Rhode Island. Silhouetted against the setting sun, the lighthouse provides a quintessential New England picture.

Outdoor adventurers can enjoy the excellent saltwater fishing from any of the many scenic outcroppings overlooking the ocean. The Rhode Island coast is home to striped bass, black sea bass, bluefish, flounder, and many others.

This state park is home to the Beavertail Naturalist Program, a marine education program that attracts hundreds of people annually for ecological and marine biology studies.

The park occupies 153 acres along the coastline and showcases the natural beauty of the of the region with 180-degree views of the water. Photographers throughout the region flock to the park to capture the changing landscape throughout each season.

Hiking, birding, picnicking and quiet reflection are other activities made scenic by the Beavertail State Park landscape.

New England is packed with scenic landscapes, but for a coastal experience, it’s hard to beat Beavertail State Park in Jamestown, Rhode Island. The park, walking tours and the nearby Beavertail Aquarium are all free and open to the public.

Visit the park’s website for more information, such as current hours of operation. Check out our previous article for more Rhode Island state parks worth visiting!