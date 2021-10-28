Beavertail State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Rhode Island That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing
By Celina Colby
Only In Rhode Island
8 days ago
Located in Jamestown, Rhode Island, Beavertail State Park offers some of the most sublime views on the New England coastline. Here’s why it’s perfect for your next outing:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
New England is packed with scenic landscapes, but for a coastal experience, it’s hard to beat Beavertail State Park in Jamestown, Rhode Island. The park, walking tours and the nearby Beavertail Aquarium are all free and open to the public.
Visit the park’s website for more information, such as current hours of operation. Check out our previous article for more Rhode Island state parks worth visiting!
